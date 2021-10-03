Kyle Shanahan: 'It's hard to see' Kerry Hyder, DJ Reed on Seahawks

Shanahan doesn't like seeing Hyder, Reed in Seahawks uni's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Do you know how it feels when you run into your ex who has since gone on to be with your arch-rival?

No? Well, Kyle Shanahan does.

Facing off against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4, Shanahan's team will battle it out against 49ers' 2020 sack leader Kerry Hyder and former San Francisco cornerback DJ Reed, both of whom have switched sides and now play for the Seahawks.

Without Nick Bosa on the defensive line last season, Hyder was the 49ers' leader in sacks with 8.5. Setting a new career-high in that category, Hyder's breakout campaign was a welcomed surprise for the 49ers.

It hasn't been easy for Shanahan to see two of his former players in the opposition's uniform.

"They are playing real good," Shanahan said on "49ers GamePlan". "Those are two guys that ... it's hard for me to see them in a Seahawk uniform because those are two guys I love and respect a lot. Kerry and DJ, they are good players, but it's the way they play that is special. Those guys fight every single down, whether it's practice, whether it's games, whether it's preseason."

In two seasons with Seattle, Reed has posted PFF grades of 74.8 and 73.1 in both 2019 and 2020. He's been an overall solid corner and has provided the Seahawks with nice depth at the position.

"They only know one way and that's why they are making a name for themselves out there," Shanahan added. "And DJ's done a hell of a job getting in there and owning that role and playing at a high level. He's going to be a challenge for us. Wish he was still here, but he's not, so we're going to have to get after him."

