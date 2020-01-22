Kyle Shanahan had simple message for 49ers after NFC Championship Game

The confetti had fallen and the party was on in Santa Clara after the 49ers thumped the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium.

From Mobile to Miami, coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch engineered an impressive turnaround that has the 49ers one win away from the franchise's sixth Super Bowl championship.

With another goal checked off the list, Shanahan rallied his team in the locker room and imparted one final message before they began preparing for reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs: The George Halas Trophy is not the one they came for.

Kyle Shanahan dares the @49ers to be great after #NFCChampionship win. #InsideTheNFL starts now at 9PM ET on @Showtime. pic.twitter.com/zNWwE6V5dI — Inside the NFL (@insidetheNFL) January 22, 2020

Much like Bill Belichick, Shanahan isn't here to fawn over conference title trophies.

The 49ers were the most complete team all season. Since getting fully healthy during their playoff bye week, the Niners have once again been bludgeoning teams as they did during the first half of the regular season when they were widely decried as pretenders by many.

Now, they are one win away from finishing off a dream season that few outside of the organization saw coming.

