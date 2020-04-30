49ers General Manager John Lynch said earlier this month that the team discussed making a run at Tom Brady before Brady signed with the Buccaneers in March, but ultimately decided that they were confident that sticking with Jimmy Garoppolo was the right decision for the team.

Lynch also said that he and head coach Kyle Shanahan conveyed that information to Garoppolo as rumors about Brady and the 49ers spread. Shanahan confirmed that in an interview with Tim Kawakami of TheAthletic.com and also shared some details about how that conversation played out in a positive way.

“Totally. Definitely. Jimmy’s an easy guy to talk to about that type of stuff,” Shanahan said. “Jimmy and I are pretty honest with each other. I told him exactly really what I’ve told you. And it’s also fun to talk to him about this type of stuff. ‘Cause I mean, he worked with Tom. He knows how great Tom is. Jimmy wants to get to there. And it’s important to me that he does, too. I would love to have something like what [Bill] Belichick and Tom have had out there. Those are my expectations. It’s cool when something like this comes up that leads to conversations that Jimmy and I have had. And he knows those are my expectations and it’s cool that I know that they’re his, also.”

Shanahan told Kawakami that he doesn’t think Garoppolo has “achieved his ceiling” after one full season as the team’s starting quarterback and that he thinks the experience of getting to and losing the Super Bowl will make both of them better as they head into next season. He said the team will be in a “good situation” if he’s right about Garoppolo and it’s a good bet that any future conversations won’t be so enjoyable if he’s wrong.

Kyle Shanahan had a “fun” chat with Jimmy Garoppolo after Tom Brady discussion originally appeared on Pro Football Talk