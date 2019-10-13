Kyle Shanahan gushes over what healthy Nick Bosa has given 49ers

A healthy Nick Bosa is a sight to see, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan couldn't help but laugh in agreement.

"He doesn't just jump off the screen all the time, you know, with just his speed and everything, but he beats that tackle almost every time," Shanahan told Greg Papa on "49ers Game Plan," which is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. Saturday on NBC Bay Area.

Bosa started off the season with a nagging ankle injury and even when he wasn't 100 percent, he was making an impact.

"Finally he was healthy enough to keep him out there longer, and he didn't disappoint," Shanahan added.

Bosa's teammates have also been impressed with what he's done on the field. Richard Sherman called Bosa one of the best teammates you could ask for, and it's been that way since day one.

The newly named NFC Defensive Player of the Week tallied two sacks, two tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in San Francisco's 31-3 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

It appears Bosa is just getting started, and no one is happier than Shanahan.

