Kyle Shanahan has great nickname for John Lynch with GM's trade history

What Shanahan dubbed Lynch after aggressive trade history originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

John Lynch has a reputation to uphold as general manager of the 49ers.

After completing a blockbuster trade for superstar running back Christian McCaffrey and recouping a fifth-round pick by trading away running back Jeff Wilson Jr. before the NFL's Nov. 2 trade deadline, Lynch and the 49ers have been busy, which has been par for the course in each of the regime's first six seasons in Santa Clara.

Lynch joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Tuesday afternoon, where he discussed San Francisco's aggressive involvement in trades over the years and the narrative surrounding the organization's decision to part with draft capital.

"I know a lot of people were talking after the Christian deal making jokes like 'f them picks' and all that, but we really do value our picks," Lynch said. "I think you've seen even late picks that's where we've had a lot of our success."

Lynch and the 49ers have been involved in many big trades over the years, including the deal for McCaffrey 11 days ago, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams during the 2020 NFL Draft, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders before the deadline in 2019, former defensive end Dee Ford during the 2018-19 offseason and, of course, the blockbuster deal for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft in which San Francisco used to select quarterback Trey Lance.

"Kyle always jokes around, calls me 'Trader John' in jest because he's usually the one pushing them," Lynch said laughing. "If we have traded for everything that guy's wanted we would never have any picks."

Coach Kyle Shanahan has often been the driving force behind many of the 49ers' trades, and if Lynch went out and acquired every player Shanahan wanted, San Francisco might have been left without any picks.

