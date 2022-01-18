Kyle Shanahan has good 'problem' with Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell

Shanahan has good 'problem' to solve with Deebo, Mitchell originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers' run game is one of the main reasons Kyle Shanahan's team was able to go NFL disappointment at 3-5 to one of the last eight teams standing.

Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell had a historic season for the 49ers, but do-it-all offensive weapon Deebo Samuel also has been a critical factor in the running game. The 49ers are 7-0 this season when Samuel carries the ball at least five times, and the wide receiver is averaging a touchdown about once every 7.5 carries.

Having two game-breakers capable of carrying the ground game presents Shanahan with a tough decision at times, but it's one he is more than happy to try and solve.

“He does a hell of a job on that," Shanahan told reporters Monday about Samuel carrying the ball. "The hardest thing is deciding when to give it to him or Elijah because Elijah does pretty good too. But it's a problem I'm enjoying having right now.”

Both Samuel and Mitchell had it rolling Sunday during the 49ers' 23-17 wild-card win over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Mitchell carried the ball 27 times for 96 yards and one touchdown, while Samuel toted it 10 times for 72 yards and a score. Samuel's rushing touchdown proved to be the decisive score in the game, one he promised Shanahan he would get if given the ball.

“That is absolutely right,” Samuel said Sunday after the game when asked if he told Shanahan to give him the ball. “When K’Waun [Williams] got the interception, I looked at Kyle and said, ‘Hey, listen. Give me the ball. I got you.' So I went out there and on the next play, I scored.”

Samuel, Mitchell, and the 49ers' ground game now must prepare to travel to Green Bay to face the top-seeded Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game at Lambeau Stadium on Saturday.

The 49ers and Packers met back in Week 3, with Aaron Rodgers leading a game-winning drive with 37 seconds left to stun the Niners at Levi's Stadium. But Mitchell was unavailable for that game due to an injury, and Samuel only carried the ball twice for zero yards while tallying 52 yards on five catches.

It will be a different 49ers team that arrives at Lambeau Field on Saturday. One with a vaunted rushing attack led by Mitchell and Samuel. As long as Shanahan chooses correctly, the ground game should give the 49ers a chance to pull off the upset.

Then again, as Shanahan noted, there isn't a wrong choice when it comes to Samuel and Mitchell.

