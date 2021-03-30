Kyle Shanahan gives viral blank stare after Mac Jones' pro day overthrow

Shanahan gives viral stare after Jones' pro day overthrow originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Body language tells all.

When 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was watching Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during Tuesday’s pro day, his face pretty much said it all after a Jones overthrow.

Another overthrow by Mac Jones and this time a reaction by Kyle Shanahan...pic.twitter.com/ccP0RIpHm3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 30, 2021

Or maybe it didn’t. One would assume those observing do their best not to react to anything going on the field.

More likely than not, Shanahan’s look doesn’t mean anything. But Twitter couldn't help but compare Jones' overthrow to Jimmy Garoppolo's infamous incompletion to Emmanuel Sanders in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV.

While that was just one throw, the Alabama QB also had a solid day, including this toss to wide receiver DeVonta Smith where he made it look easy.

This was Jones' second pro day, but the first with Shanahan in attendance. And let’s not forget the 49ers just traded three first-round picks in order to acquire the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. With that position on the board, if the 49ers want Jones, they could have him.

Jones’ throwing accuracy and a quick processor could make him the perfect candidate to work under Shanahan’s offense -- likely behind Jimmy Garoppolo for his rookie season -- but his lack of athleticism pales in comparison to other QB prospects Justin Fields and Trey Lance.

The Crimson Tide product is coming off a strong season, throwing for 4,500 passing yards in 2020 with 41 touchdowns. Time will tell whether he's the right fit or not for Shanahan's offense - and it surely has nothing to do with one overthrow. Probably.

