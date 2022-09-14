Kyle Shanahan gives update on George Kittle status, Daniel Brunskill setback

Shanahan provides update on Kittle's status, Brunskill's setback originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

On Wednesday, the 49ers offered injury updates and made a few roster moves.

The big news of the day was that George Kittle failed to practice again on Wednesday. While coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful that the All-Pro tight end is closer to being able to play this week, nothing is guaranteed.

Shanahan also revealed that offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill recently suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring strain suffered in training camp. The 49ers expected the versatile lineman to be ready for Week 1 but instead, Brunskill will not practice again on Wednesday.

“He is closer than he was last week, he did have a setback a little bit ago,” Shanahan said. “He will be in later in the week, but I’m not sure yet. Not good right now.”

Shortly after Shanahan spoke to the media, the team announced they have placed Jordan Willis on injured reserve due to a knee injury. The defensive lineman was experiencing knee soreness following the game on Sunday and it was determined that he will need a “clean-up” procedure on his knee.

The 49ers promoted defensive lineman Kemoko Turay to the active roster from the practice squad to take the roster spot vacated by Willis. The club also announced they have officially signed running back Marlon Mack to the active roster.

Wide receiver Willie Snead IV and cornerback Kary Vincent were added to the team’s practice squad as well.

Trent Williams did not practice on Wednesday with a veteran rest day and Dre Greenlaw was limited at practice due to an elbow injury he suffered on Sunday.

