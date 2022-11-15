Kyle Shanahan gives go-to answer about 49ers interest in WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Kyle Shanahan has a go-to answer on all questions related to potential player acquisitions. The 49ers will consider everything when it comes to trying to make their team better. It was the go-to response on Deebo Samuel trade rumors before the draft. It was the go-to response on trade deadline rumors as well. Now he’s going back to it with Odell Beckham Jr.’s name floating around the free agency pool.

Shanahan on Monday in a conference call with reporters was asked about the club reciprocating Beckham’s reported interest in joining the 49ers.

“We consider everything,” Shanahan said.

Because of course they do.

It makes sense that Shanahan wouldn’t want to divulge too much about front office dealings. Especially when it could be used as leverage for Beckham, or alert other teams that the 49ers are in the hunt.

Any team could certainly use a player as talented as Beckham, who’s coming off a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl. The 49ers weren’t shy about bringing in Christian McCaffrey, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them at least show interest in Beckham’s free agency tour. Whether they’ll do it or not remains to be seen, but as with all things, the 49ers are most definitely considering it.

List

Thoughts and notes: 49ers defense leads the way in win over Chargers

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire