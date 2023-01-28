Kyle Shanahan gives 49ers history lesson before NFC title game vs. Eagles

Shanahan motivates 49ers with Bucs-Eagles NFC title game film originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field will be like no other game the 49ers have played.

As a result, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thought outside the box to hype up his team against Philadelphia: By showing them footage of the 2003 NFC title game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Eagles.

"It was awesome to watch," Shanahan told reporters Friday. "It was a little bit boring because they had 33 runs for 45 yards - 1.5 a carry - and had 26 points."

During the 2002 NFL regular season, the Eagles scored the fourth-most total points in the league with 415 and were tied for third-most touchdowns with 27. Philadelphia was also fourth in the league in points per game (25.9) that season.

Against Tampa Bay, the Eagles' offense was stifled, only putting up 10 points, all of which were scored in the first half. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay put up 27 points, including a 92-yard interception return by Bucs cornerback Ronde Barber late in the fourth quarter.

Shanahan made sure to give Tampa Bay's defense credit when he showed the film to his team.

"Tampa Bay's defense was awesome that game and Ronde Barber -- I always knew how great Ronde was but that game was as good as it gets and that's why my mind will be blown if he's not in the Hall of Fame soon," Shanahan continued.

A member of that Bucs defense is current 49ers general manager John Lynch and when Shanahan told Lynch he would be showing the team film from that game, Lynch joined in.

"He sat down and enjoyed watching it for about 10 seconds," Shanahan recalled. "Then he got up, was pacing the room and he didn't even realize it.

"I'm like, 'What's going on with you right now?' [and] he's like, 'Why? What do you mean?' then he goes, 'Oh yeah, it brings back some feelings,' " Shanahan joked.

If anyone knows the game plan for stopping Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles' high-powered offense, it's Shanahan and Lynch.

49ers fans hope the film session gave San Francisco the motivation to perform at levels they have yet to reach to book a ticket to Super Bowl LVII.

