Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle could play vs. Seahawks despite missing practice

As the 49ers prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday for a Week 2 showdown between the division rivals, George Kittle watched from the sideline as his groin injury kept him out of practice again on Thursday.

The 49ers’ practice participation report was unchanged for the most part, with both Kittle and Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) out on Thursday.

Kittle didn’t play in San Francisco’s sloppy Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave the slightest bit of hope regarding the All-Pro tight end’s status for Week 2.

"Neither of them were able to [practice] today," Shanahan said Thursday on KNBR about Kittle and Brunskill. "I'm holding out more hope for George. We haven't ruled Brunskill out yet, I don't believe, but I'd be shocked if Brunskill made it. George still has a chance."

Even though Kittle is again questionable to play against Seattle, he said he's feeling better and is planning to play this week despite missing two weeks of practice.

Kittle’s lower body injuries have kept him off the field plenty of times in the past. Since 2017, he’s missed time with a foot sprain, hamstring pull and strain, MCL sprain, knee patella sprain, foot fracture, calf sprain, and now a groin injury.

Still, the world knows how good a healthy Kittle is and the 49ers hope they get that soon.

“Kittle, in his mind, is ready to go every single day," Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. "And a lot of times he's right, but you also have to know that that's his mentality and that's not going to change so we do have to protect him from himself in that way. That's why it's kind of a team effort when deciding when the best time is for him."

After a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Bears, it's safe to say the 49ers can't wait for Kittle to make an instant impact just by stepping on the field in their home opener on Sunday.

