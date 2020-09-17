Kyle Shanahan: George Kittle is “battling” through knee injury

An errant throw from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo exposed tight end George Kittle to a blow to the knee. Which resulted in a sprain of the knee. Which could keep Kittle from playing this weekend against the Jets.

Officially, Kittle didn’t practice on Wednesday.

“[H]e’s battling,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. “We thought it’d be all right, woke up the next day a little sore. He fully expects to be there Sunday like he always does. Just like he always plays through the game when it happens, but we’ll give him the whole week. Always love to get them out there on Friday. We’ll see how that goes.

Friday’s just a walkthrough anyways, but Kittle is one guy that if he’s ready to go on Sunday and the doctors say he’s good to go, we have no problem with him going without practicing.”

Kittle suffered a knee injury last year against the Cardinals, kept playing, and then missed a couple of games.

Also not practicing on Wednesday were receiver Richie James (hamstring), cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring), and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (concussion).

The 49ers have a pair of winnable games in New York against the Jets and Giants. Without Kittle, however, they become a little harder to win.

