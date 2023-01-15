What Kyle Shanahan, Fred Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win

What Shanahan, Warner told 49ers' locker room after wild-card win originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It was a tale of two halves for the 49ers in their 41-23 NFC Wild Card Game victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

The 49ers were in a tight contest after two quarters, finding themselves down one, 17-16. However, while many expected the game to remain close, ultimately it became a blowout, which delighted 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

"You guys enjoy that game," Shanahan told the 49ers' locker room after the victory. "Hey, for those who haven't had it, alright, you got a taste right there of playoff football. Credit to everybody in this room, man. Appreciate everyone. Alright?

"Fun to watch you guys, man. You guys got after it in every aspect. I appreciate everyone in here. All right? One week at a time. Everything here is dedicated to this, guys, man. Let's all be ready to go next week. You guys feel me? Great job, man."

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy was one of the players getting their first taste of playoff football. Nonetheless, his performance against the Seahawks would have many believe it wasn't the 23-year-old's first go-around in the postseason.

Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and added another score on the ground, resulting in a historical game from the 49ers' signal-caller.

While many might expect this performance from the Iowa State product heading into the NFC Divisional Playoff game, linebacker Fred Warner wants his teammates to remain in the moment.

"One at a time, man," Warner told his teammates postgame. "One at a time. It's all about next week. Whoever we play, bro. Alright? All we got to do is be us. We got to find a way no matter what. Okay? Let's go!"

The 49ers don't know who they'll be facing, as it could be the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, depending on how the two remaining NFC Super Wild Card Weekend Games turn out.

Regardless of who the 49ers face, they'll have their hands full.

