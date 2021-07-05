Kyle Shanahan, former 49er Joe Staley hang out on Fourth of July

Dalton Johnson
·1 min read

Shanahan, former 49er Staley hang out on Fourth of July originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan is a player's coach, and that even includes retired players. 

Shanahan and former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley hung out together Sunday on the Fourth of July, and these two know how to have a good time. 

Staley responded to the original video, saying Shanahan called his shot and his throw across the street landed in a pizza oven. 

RELATED: 49ers legends Willis, Taylor have mutual respect for each other

Staley, 36, retired after the 2019 season. He spent his entire 13-year career with the 49ers and was named to the Pro Bowl six times. 

Shanahan coached Staley his final three seasons on the 49ers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories