Kyle Shanahan, former 49er Joe Staley hang out on Fourth of July

Shanahan, former 49er Staley hang out on Fourth of July originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan is a player's coach, and that even includes retired players.

Shanahan and former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley hung out together Sunday on the Fourth of July, and these two know how to have a good time.

Hope everyone’s having as good a 4th as Joe Staley and Kyle Shanahan (QB1) 🎯 pic.twitter.com/MStlgnwyGh — KNBR (@KNBR) July 5, 2021

Staley responded to the original video, saying Shanahan called his shot and his throw across the street landed in a pizza oven.

Made it in the pizza oven from across the street. Called it. https://t.co/ky9wZ0Z5vj — Joe Staley (@jstaley74) July 5, 2021

Staley, 36, retired after the 2019 season. He spent his entire 13-year career with the 49ers and was named to the Pro Bowl six times.

Shanahan coached Staley his final three seasons on the 49ers.

