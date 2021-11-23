Kyle Shanahan explains why Trey Lance didn't play earlier vs. Jaguars

Shanahan explains why Lance didn't play earlier vs. Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Although the 49ers were firmly in control of their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars throughout the game, backup quarterback Trey Lance did not see the field until the team's final drive.

Kyle Shanahan was asked Monday why Lance did not get an opportunity earlier in the game, and explained that he waited to bring on the entire second team until things were clearly in hand.

"I don't think about one person in those situations. I think about our whole team. I'm not just playing one person for his own experience," Shanahan told reporters. "I try to make a decision on what's best for the team and how to win that day. And I think it was a three-score game until I did take everybody out, not just Trey. Once we kicked that field goal, I think it was when we got 30 and at least made it four scores. Then I did it first on all the defensive guys and they went on a long drive, which I think went from like six minutes to three minutes. But then I did it on all the offensive guys too."

Lance took over for Jimmy Garopppolo with 3:04 remaining in the 30-10 victory, taking a total of five snaps. After two Trey Sermon carries, Lance had one run in which he gained seven yards before kneeling down twice to drain the clock.

Garoppolo had another impressive game, completing 16 of 22 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. The 49ers improved to 5-5 with the victory and remain firmly in the NFC playoff picture.

As long as Garoppolo continues playing well, Lance doesn't seem likely to get much on-field action.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast