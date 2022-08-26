Kyle Shanahan explains how NFL media reports impact 49ers trade talks

How reports from NFL practices impact 49ers trade talks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL mandates that practices during training camp must be open to the media.

With the conclusion of practice on Tuesday, the 49ers shut their gate to the practice field until next season.

That means no more first-hand accounts from the media on completion percentages, which players are looking good and who is struggling during practices.

As pointless as the camp minutiae might seem, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed on Thursday that NFL teams pay attention to what is being reported around the league.

Shanahan suggested that some of those media reports are taken into account when teams are considering trades as the date approaches for the cuts to 53 players.

The 49ers have surpluses at certain positions, such as running back and defensive line. Shanahan said he believes they could receive some phone calls.

“Of course, just like we'll look at every other team's roster,” Shanahan said. “That's what this time is about, and that's why people always listen to what you guys report on our practices and all those things, so everyone can see what guys to take.

“That's why this is a very tough time for people.”

The 49ers have a strong group of running backs, and each of their six players figures to be on a 53-man roster or practice squad to open the season.

The 49ers have Elijah Mitchell, Jeff Wilson Jr., Ty Davis-Price, Trey Sermon, JaMycal Hasty and Jordan Mason. However, there is probably room for only four running backs to remain on the active roster.

“It's tough,” Shanahan said. “I feel like it's been tough every year here. I think we've always had some good practice squad guys, some good undrafted free agents. We've always, I feel like, brought in some good vets for competition, and every year it's always tough to decide on the backs.

“We've also gone through four every single year since our first year. It's always an important decision.”

When it comes to trimming the 80 players on the roster to 53 by the Tuesday deadline, the 49ers have to weigh how many players to keep at any given position — from quarterback, running back, wide receiver, tight end, the offensive and defensive lines, and defensive backs.

“It’s not just about the backs, either,” Shanahan said. “It's how they line up with all the other positions. We'll decide over the next few days.”

