Kyle Shanahan explains most frustrating part of 49ers' loss to Chiefs

Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.

"I thought the most frustrating thing was the spots we hurt ourselves," Shanahan told reporters postgame. "In the first half, some of the false starts that we had on offense, lining up in the neutral zone on defense.

"We talked about some of the stuff at halftime; we come out, give up a huge kick return and then have a really stupid penalty to add 15 yards at the end of it. Those are things that disappoint me the most."

Despite the mistakes, the 49ers were only down 14-13 heading into halftime. But the Chiefs pulled away in the second half, hanging 30 points on the home team.

The 49ers' mishaps, paired with their inability to make late comebacks under Shanahan, spelled disaster as Kansas City's offense began to heat up.

The 49ers will attempt to get back to .500 in Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next Sunday.

