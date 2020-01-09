Kyle Shanahan explains how to limit 49ers' distractions during playoffs

SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan has conducted two press conferences this week and marveled each time at the massive media contingent before him.

The 49ers head coach understands why we're here. The NFL playoffs are, well, kind of a big deal in these parts. Crowds have swelled in open locker room sessions and player press conferences as reporters preview and break down Saturday's divisional-round playoff between the 49ers and Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium.

The team's routine doesn't change. Media availability is the same length as the regular season. That isn't different come playoff time. Neither is the game, which is simply more intense in a do-or-die situation.

Shanahan identified one major difference leading up to game day, and how distractions can creep in away from training and prep.

"I think the biggest difference is understanding your family and the people who care about you and stuff [during the postseason]," Shanahan said. "Now they're really into it. Now like it's their life. I respect that. That's how I grew up, knowing my dad [Mike Shanahan] was in the playoffs. That was everything to me. I know that's how it is for all of our players and their significant others, their families.

"The stuff you try to tell them, ‘Guys, it's different for all of them, but it's the same for us. Don't let other people's perception or how they're feeling affect you.' That is reality. It's also human nature, but if you don't address that stuff and you pay attention to how everyone else is anxious, how everyone is trying to come, everyone is worried about tickets, now all of a sudden you're worrying about stuff that doesn't matter. That's how you don't perform to your ability."

Shanahan said staying focused and treating preparation the same is key. It's stressful and intense, so there isn't much time to enjoy the ride with so much effort going into one goal -- survive and advance.

"I will say it, because I felt this way as a fan my entire life, I felt this way as a coach, but I really believe there's only one team happy at the end of the year," Shanahan said. "You can be positive and stuff, that gets you excited, but, I mean, no matter what happens, there's only going to be one team that's truly happy at the end of this year."

"We've gotten to a point that we're excited about where we got, especially compared to these last two years. We have one expectation now. We're not going to sit back and enjoy what we've done because now it's about what you're doing right now and where you're going."

