Kyle Shanahan explains when George Kittle's attitude doesn't fit a situation

Shanahan explains when Kittle's attitude doesn't fit a situation

George Kittle has a bubbly personality; there's no denying that. However, there are times when the 49ers' star tight end's attitude might clash with the situation.

Speaking with reporters Friday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan explained how the 29-year-old's positive attitude does not always mesh with the situation at hand.

"If we're having a bad practice, sometimes," Shanahan said to reporters. "I don't think just cheering everybody on is always the right thing, but that's George, so it's hard to get mad at him for it."

That said, Shanahan recalled how Kittle's demeanor changed from his first year in the NFL in 2017 to his second year.

"When he first got here, it was funny because we'd turn on our film and show cutups, and he had absolutely no swag," Shanahan remembers. "His hair didn't show out of his helmet, the way he wore his socks, his wristbands, his gloves -- 85 just didn't look quite the same."

Shanahan then notes the following year, Kittle started wearing "cooler" socks and began breaking records while building up his swagger in his breakout second season in the NFL.

The 49ers' head coach recalled how Kittle was quiet when he entered the league, but he's always been "great."

"He's always upbeat, he's always the same, probably the most positive guy we have on our team," Shanahan explained. "I get on him for that sometimes -- not everything is perfect -- but that's how he lives his life, and that's why everyone likes having him around."

Kittle's personality has endeared him to fans in the United States and beyond, such as when the 49ers played in Mexico and the tight end received a custom luchador mask.

Although Kittle's stats might not be where he wants them to be, his teammates greatly appreciate the veteran leadership.

49ers fans and the organization certainly are glad to have Kittle and his personality in the Bay.

