Kyle Shanahan explains calling Packers for Aaron Rodgers trade

Yes, the 49ers did call the Green Bay Packers the day before the 2021 NFL Draft to check in on Aaron Rodgers' availability for a possible trade of the star quarterback.

Here's exactly what happened, from the words of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan himself.

"The exact truth is I don't to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on it," Shanahan said Monday on the "Rich Eisen Show." 'So I just called Matt [LaFleur] and asked him if there's anything to it. And Matt told me I'd be wasting my time if we had [John] Lynch call. So Lynch did not call anyone the next day.

"But yes, I did reach out to Matt the night before. ... So that's what I did with Matt and he gave me a very quick answer. I didn't even tell John to call [Packers GM Brian Gutekunst]. It worked out, I guess. We were happy to get our guy and hopefully it'll work out for them."

There you have it. Shanahan did make a call to LaFleur, the Packers' head coach who Shanahan has a close relationship. And he should have called him.

This is the reigning NFL MVP we're talking about. News leaked hours before the draft that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay at all costs. He reportedly even was convinced he would be traded to the 49ers the night before the draft. But it appears the 49ers never even made close to a formal offer.

The reality is, the 49ers drafted QB Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick while Jimmy Garoppolo is set to be San Francisco's starter in 2021.

On the other side, the Packers have a problem on their hands that certainly could work in the 49ers' favor if Rodgers no longer plays in the NFC. Even though he won't be coming back to the Bay, this is a story for The Faithful to follow.

