Kyle Shanahan explains 49ers' lack of urgency during fourth-quarter drive

Shanahan explains lack of urgency during fourth-quarter drive originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

ATLANTA -- The 49ers were 99 yards away from scoring a touchdown that would have cut their deficit to seven points.

Time on the clock was not an immediate concern, but it was unquestionably an obstacle for them to overcome with 10 minutes, 42 seconds remaining in regulation.

The 49ers were more deliberate than what could be expected from a team that trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter. The 49ers huddled before 16 of their 19 snaps, including penalties, on the possession.

“I just knew we had two more times with the ball,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We did do a number of no-huddle plays. We also mixed it up by not doing it, too. So, we did both.”

What followed was the 49ers’ longest drive of the game -- both in yards gained (80) and time of possession (8 minutes, 8 seconds).

Ultimately, the Atlanta Falcons could not have been any happier with the results, as they held the 49ers scoreless in the second half of a 28-14 upset victory on Sunday in a Week 6 game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

When Jimmy Garoppolo’s fourth-down pass to Deebo Samuel fell incomplete, the Falcons took over at their own 19-yard line with 2:34 remaining.

Game over.

“The key is that you can't come up short on that and expect the ball and get the ball twice,” Shanahan said. “We’re not going to panic when we feel like we have two more possessions, especially with three timeouts.

"But when you don’t score on that that, definitely [it] backfires when you don’t score on one of them.”

The 49ers had their chances to make big plays on the drive. Garoppolo’s 39-yard pass to Brandon Aiyuk was wiped out on center Jake Brendel’s holding penalty. And Garoppolo overshot tight end George Kittle on what could have been a 19-yard touchdown with more than three minutes remaining in the game.

Garoppolo completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 296 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in the game, and he did not get a whole lot of support from his teammates, either.

Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and tight end Charlie Woerner let catchable passes get away that could have gone for big gains. There were 64 air yards lost on those plays, according to Pro Football Focus.

“Self-inflicted wounds were just the story of the day,” Garoppolo said. “Those are correctable, but you can’t have as many as we had [Sunday]. When you do, you have to overcome it, and we didn’t do that. It starts with me, and we have to do better.”

The 49ers had only 16 rushing attempts for 50 yards in the game. They were not able to pick up first downs and keep the chains moving until a point in the game when it would have been beneficial for them to strike quickly.

The flow of the game worked to the advantage of the Falcons from the outset. They jumped to a 14-0 lead after Jeff Wilson’s fumble was returned for a first-quarter touchdown.

“I think it starts with them getting the early lead on us,” Garoppolo said. “I think that’s obviously a difficult spot. I think we were behind the chains a decent amount.

“When you’re in that position, I understand what Kyle’s doing. You have to pass along those situations. We just have to get back to our style. Stay ahead of the chains, avoid third downs, convert third convert downs. That’s our style.”

