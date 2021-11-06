Kyle Shanahan explains how 49ers assess Trent Williams' dominance

Shanahan explains how 49ers assess Williams' dominance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Trent Williams has been Pro Football Focus' highest-graded offensive player in the NFL so far this season, and his remarkable pancake blocks make for some fun viral highlights.

Williams has looked like the NFL's best offensive lineman for much of his time with the 49ers, but how does Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the coaching staff assess Williams?

“Yeah, I think he’s been great so far. I thought he was great last year. Trent always, to me, every year, you can make the best highlight tape on him, probably of any O-lineman in football," Shanahan told reporters Friday. "And I guess that's been the case probably since his rookie year, because that's how talented he is. But his consistency this year, he's had very few bad plays, which that takes him to a complete whole other level. I've been fortunate where I've always had some pretty good left tackles in this league. From my first time as a coordinator with [Seattle Seahawks tackle] Duane Brown to my first year in Washington again with Trent to go into Cleveland, having [Former Cleveland Browns tackle] Joe Thomas, having [Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake] Matthews in Atlanta, then having [Former 49ers tackle Joe] Staley here.

"So that's the position I've been very fortunate with and I'm not going to get into offending anybody on ranking those guys, but I think they all know that Trent’s the most athletic and just a little bit different when it comes to his talent level.”

During the 49ers' win over the Chicago Bears last week, Williams took his defender down so effectively that he actually accidentally took out guard Laken Tomlinson on the same play.

Trent Williams pancaked his guy so hard that it took out Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack in the process which ultimately blew up the play

Even at the age of 33, Williams looks like he remains in the prime of his NFL career.

With both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance dealing with injuries already this season, the elite protection Williams provides on their backsides will be vital as the 49ers try to turn around what has been a disappointing season to date.

