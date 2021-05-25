Linebacker Fred Warner became a key player for the 49ers shortly after they drafted him in the third round of the 2018 draft and that has him in line for a sizable payday in the near future.

Warner is in the final year of his contract and eligible for a an extension this offseason. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Tuesday that he thinks it is just a matter of time before Warner and the team reach a deal that will keep him off the open market.

“Fred is a guy I plan on being here forever. . . . I’d be surprised if that doesn’t start here sooner than later,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

Warner is not the only linebacker from 2018 headed for a new deal this offseason. Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is also looking for an extension and the first one to sign will likely have an impact on what the contract for the other one will look like.

Kyle Shanahan expects Fred Warner extension talks sooner rather than later originally appeared on Pro Football Talk