Kyle Shanahan expects everyone healthy for 49ers-Rams clash

The first Sunday of the regular season proved to be a win-win for the 49ers.

Not only did the 49ers cruise to a 30-7 victory over the host Pittsburgh Steelers, but also they came out of the game with no injuries, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas was ordered out of the game to be evaluated for a possible concussion. He was cleared during the game. He passed another evaluation on Monday after the club returned to the Bay Area.

The 49ers had their entire complement of players available for the season opener, and it looks as if everyone will be available to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.

Tight end George Kittle (groin) and Cornerback Charvarius Ward (heel) were the only players listed as “questionable” on the injury report before the game in Pittsburgh.

Both Kittle and Ward started and played throughout the game.

The 49ers wanted to reduce the risks of injury for defensive end Nick Bosa, who took part in practice Thursday and Friday after ending his 44-day contract holdout. Bosa signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension.

Bosa was on the field for 35 snaps and came out of Week 1 without any physical issues, Shanahan said.

“I thought it was a good first day back,” Shanahan said of Bosa. “He got out healthy, and ready to get him back into the swing of things this week.”

Bosa was credited with two tackles and a quarterback hurry in the game.

“I thought he did a good job, especially for his first time back,” Shanahan said. “I thought he played really well in the run game.”

Steelers right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor was flagged for holding Bosa early in the second quarter. The 49ers declined the penalty because safety Talanoa Hufanga threw Steelers running back Jaylen Warren for a 5-yard loss after catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Kenny Pickett.

