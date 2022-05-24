Kyle Shanahan expects Deebo Samuel to attend 49ers mandatory minicamp

Shanahan believes Deebo will attend 49ers mandatory minicamp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA — Deebo Samuel was expectedly absent at the 49ers' Tuesday OTA practice, but Kyle Shanahan expects to see the All-Pro next month.

The attendance at the first on-field session open to media was as expected. Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Alex Mack and Dee Ford were absent along with Samuel, but the remainder of the roster has reported to Santa Clara.

“Trent, I expect to be here towards the end, we’ll see,’ Shanahan said. “At least he will be here when it’s mandatory. Same with Bosa and expecting Deebo also.”

There have been no public updates regarding the wideout's potential contract extension, but Shanahan shared that he has been in contact with Samuel through the process. All attendance is optional for the star receiver until mandatory minicamp in mid-June.

While many veterans like George Kittle and Fred Warner did not participate on the field, they were seen watching practice from the sidelines.

Shanahan delivered good news for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and right tackle Mike McGlinchey, who are both ahead of schedule in recovering from knee injuries that kept them sidelined in 2021. The head coach expects both linemen to be ready to return during training camp.

Shanahan added that they are playing it safe with offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and linebacker Demetrius Flanagan-Fowles, who are both dealing with knee tendonitis.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair underwent successful knee and shoulder procedures during the offseason was also on a side field working with trainers.

The team went through individual drills, 7-on-7 work and a small sample of helmet-less 11-on-11 walk thrus. The most explosive play during the session was the deep post from Nate Sudfeld to Malik Turned that would have been a touchdown.

The best catch of the day was made by Jauan Jennings, who high-pointed a pass from Trey Lance across midfield. The best defensive play of the day was made by cornerback Qwuantrezz Knight, who intercepted a pass from Brock Purdy that was intended for and tipped by rookie running back Ty Davis-Price.

