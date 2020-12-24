The 49ers have been hit particularly hard by injuries this season, but perhaps a silver lining will be getting Josh Rosen.

San Francisco signed the 2018 No. 10 overall pick off the Buccaneers’ practice squad this week to serve as C.J. Beathard‘s backup. At this point, it’s unlikely Jimmy Garoppolo will return from his high ankle sprain in 2020. Nick Mullens, who had started the six games, is out with an elbow injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said during a Wednesday interview on KNBR that it was exciting for the 49ers to get a player who was willing to leave a team on the way to the postseason for one that definitely is not.

“And to also know that we got a guy in here who did get drafted in the first round, who’s got some ability with his arm, it was exciting,” Shanahan said, via Dalton Johnson of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We were going to get someone, and we need that body. And to get someone with his ability was pretty cool.”

Rosen started 13 games as a rookie for the Cardinals in 2018, compiling a 3-10 record as a starter before the team replaced him with Kyler Murray. Then he went 0-3 as a starter for Miami last year, with the Dolphins drafting Tua Tagovailoa in the spring.

Overall, Rosen has completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,845 yards with 12 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. But this does give him an opportunity for a two-week audition on a team that may still have questions about its long-term quarterback.

“The way I’m looking at it is the way I just told you in terms of we needed to bring [in] a guy. For it to be a guy who was a first-round pick just [two years ago], that’s a bonus,” Shanahan said. “So, I’m excited to have a guy in here with that ability that we are going to look at.”

Rosen will at least be in familiar confines if he has to play, as the 49ers will take on the Cardinals in Arizona in Week 16.

Kyle Shanahan: It’s exciting Josh Rosen chose to join the 49ers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk