Kyle Shanahan envisions Fred Warner being with 49ers forever

Kyle Madson
2 min read
Fred Warner was on the field for 49ers OTAs despite not having the contract extension he became eligible for this offseason. Warner’s presence at the voluntary workouts despite the circumstances emphasizes why the club is set to hand him a hefty new deal, and could do so relatively soon according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan won’t be the one in the room executing the deal, but he told reporters Tuesday in a video conference that he wants a new contract for Warner and expects one to come down sooner or later.

“I want to get it done personally. I kind of feel like I’d say the same about him as I did about [TE George] Kittle when we were talking about it,” Shanahan said. “I just see that kind of as a matter of time. I know he’s not going into his free agent year or anything like that, so that’s why it’s not always on my mind. But, Fred’s a guy that I plan on being here forever and who has earned that. I’d be surprised if that doesn’t start sooner than later.”

Warner was a third-round pick in 2018 and immediately stepped in as a leader in the middle of the 49ers’ front seven. He’s since becoming one of the emotional anchors for San Francisco with DeForest Buckner and Kwon Alexander both getting traded away.

He was good as a rookie, better in Year 2, then earned a First-Team All-Pro nod and a Pro Bowl berth last season.

Between his on-field production, and the leadership qualities that lead to him participating in voluntary workouts with a contract extension looming, it’s not a huge surprise Shanahan has tabbed him as a player to build around long-term.

Warner on Tuesday echoed Shanahan’s desire to keep the 24-year-old in the Bay Area for his entire career.

“Obviously, I want to be a Niner for life, too, right?” Warner said in a video conference. “I know all that stuff will work itself out in due time. I’m just focused on being the best player I can for this team. That’s why I’m here, working with my guys and we have huge aspirations and goals for this season. I’m really excited about this season that we’re gonna have.”

The head coach’s endorsement isn’t a guarantee that Warner’s deal will get done, but it’s a good indicator the team plans on hammering something out soon.

