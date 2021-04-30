Kyle Shanahan ends rumors 49ers' Trey Lance pick influenced by dad

Shanahan ends rumors his dad influenced 49ers picking Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Mike Shanahan has made regular appearances at 49ers team headquarters but their head coach, his son Kyle, finally laid to rest to rumors of his involvement with the Niners.

On Thursday, the younger Shanahan addressed rumors that swirled prior to the 2021 NFL Draft that his father, a two-time Super Bowl wining head coach, had an influence over who the 49ers would select with the No. 3 pick.

“About my dad, it's hilarious,” Shanahan said. “Not hilarious, but the speculation of my dad is crazy. I have a dad who I love more than anything, who loves football, too. Dads love to be around football and my dad does probably more than most. He really enjoys watching it.

“So, every year, going on the fifth year in a row, my dad's come out in April for three weeks, mainly to let my mom get a break from him, spend some time with the grandkids and to come watch what we're all watching because we just sit in a room, 30 of us, and watch college players all day.”

Shanahan explained that while some people participate in other activities like golf with their fathers, the two football film junkies prefer to do just that -- watch film and talk football.

As with other pre-draft rumors that made rounds prior to the 49ers selecting Trey Lance on Day 1, the franchise's brain trust wasn’t going to go out of their way to set the record straight. Both Shanahan and John Lynch let everything outside the building play out until finally making the pick that was a surprise to nearly everyone, including Lance himself.

“Year 1, in April, Mike started being out here,” Lynch said. “I think there was one day where I said, ‘Hey Kyle, can I ask you something? Your dad's resume speaks for itself. He was my coach as well for four years. I'd like to have him in the draft room.’

“Kyle wasn't too keen on that. But, I said, ‘Believe me, man, this is a guy who's won two Super Bowls.' He rarely says anything. Usually I have to ask the question, or now we're all comfortable to where other people will ask it. I think it's invaluable. He doesn't speak much. But he's a very valuable resource. I think, like Kyle said, it's a special deal that he gets to experience it. He happens to be very knowledgeable, and we try to use that as an asset for our organization.”

