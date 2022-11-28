Kyle Shanahan: Elijah Mitchell may have MCL sprain

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell was forced to leave Sunday’s win over the Saints and he may miss more time in the weeks to come as well.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 13-0 win that Mitchell may have sprained the MCL in his knee. Mitchell missed seven games earlier this season with the same injury, although Shanahan said this is to his other knee and there’s hope that it’s a less serious injury.

Mitchell had five carries for 35 yards before leaving the game in the third quarter.

Running back Christian McCafffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel were each nicked during the game, but returned to action. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also took a shot to his knee and remained in the game. Shanahan said he didn’t have any specific information on Garoppolo, but said the quarterback is “sorer than usual” after the victory.

