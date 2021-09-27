Kyle Shanahan downplays icy Matt LaFleur postgame handshake

Shanahan explains seemingly icy postgame handshake with LaFleur originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Following the last-second finish between the 49ers and Green Bay Packers on "Sunday Night Football," head coaches Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur had a quick and seemingly icy postgame handshake at midfield.

Little 🥶 🤝 at midfield between Shanny and LaFleur pic.twitter.com/CtpeFegJh3 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 27, 2021

In his postgame media availability, Shanahan downplayed the interaction, saying he was frustrated by the Packers being able to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal.

In his postgame media availability, Shanahan downplayed the interaction, saying he was frustrated by the Packers being able to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal.

"Yeah, I think I was just pissed about the game ended on the last play, and wasn't trying to hang out too long at midfield," Shanahan said following the 30-28 loss.

The 49ers' pursuit of an Aaron Rodgers trade this offseason reportedly led to some tension between the head coaches. NFL Network's Michael Silver reported ahead of Sunday's game that a draft night conversation between Shanahan and Mike LaFleur, the Packers head coach's brother, got awkward when the two discussed the conversations between the 49ers and Green Bay.

Both head coaches poured cold water on the perceived tension, but the abrupt meeting at midfield didn't make it seem like the two were on the best of terms.

However, as Shanahan indicated, such a close finish like that is going to leave a sour taste in a coach's mouth.

The 49ers scored a touchdown to take the lead with 37 seconds left after falling behind 17-0 early. However, a few precise passes from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams set Mason Crosby up for a game-winning 51-yard field goal to hand the 49ers their first loss of the season.

LaFleur and Shanahan long have been close and worked together in several organizations before both becoming head coaches. Occasionally, both wanting to do their job the best they can will lead to some tense moments.

The two likely remain good friends, even if their conversation following Sunday night's game was limited.