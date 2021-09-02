San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is sticking to his plan not to announce the 49ers’ starting quarterback.

Shanahan told reporters that he doesn’t need to make any announcements about starters at quarterback or any other position.

“I don’t need to announce the quarterback, I don’t think I need to announce the starting punt returner, either, but I bet you guys can figure it out,” Shanahan said.

Jimmy Garoppolo started in the preseason and got most of the work with the first-string offense in training camp, so Garoppolo would appear to be the starter when the 49ers open their season against the Lions. Shanahan indicated that he might use both Garoppolo and Trey Lance, although Lance is recovering from a finger injury that could affect his status for Week One.

Kyle Shanahan: I don’t need to announce the 49ers’ starting quarterback, you can figure it out originally appeared on Pro Football Talk