Kyle Shanahan doesn't rule out 49ers trading No. 2 pick in NFL draft

The 49ers will have their fair share of options with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. That is, if they stay there.

It's officially draft month now that April is here, and the 49ers are slated to only have six selections come April 25. On the latest episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke on the possibility of trading back for more draft capital.

"You never know. I think it's always realistic," Shanahan said. "We'll do anything to improve our team."

The No. 2 pick could be in high demand around the NFL. It's of so much value in fact, the 49ers wouldn't part with it when negotiating with the Giants on a possible trade for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

In a scenario where quarterback Kyler Murray goes No. 1 overall to the Cardinals, teams could be scrambling to trade up for edge rusher Nick Bosa. Or if Bosa goes first, QB-starved teams might offer a trade the 49ers can't refuse.

"If people call you and they want something bad enough, you always listen," Shanahan said. "If that can help our organization out more than one guy, that's something we would never hesitate to do."

After winning only four games in 2018, Shanahan and Co. are looking to upgrade all over the field. There's only one position that the team will not prioritize early in the draft.

"We can improve at every single position on our team ... I'd rule out quarterback right now," Shanahan said.