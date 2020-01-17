Kyle Shanahan doesn’t expect George Kittle ankle injury to be an issue

When 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan rattled off the team’s injury situation before practice on Wednesday, he didn’t mention tight end George Kittle. And then Kittle didn’t practice, due to an ankle injury.

On Thursday, Shanahan was asked by reporters whether he’s expecting the ankle to be an issue in Sunday’s NFC Championship.

“No, I’m not,” Shanahan said.

He was nevertheless mildly surprised that the ankle kept Kittle from practicing.

“The soreness did [surprise me] a little bit,” Shanahan said. “That’s why I didn’t bring it up in here before practice. But I knew he had some wear and tear from the game, was a little sorer than we thought before practice. So we held him out.”

Kittle fully participated in practice on Thursday, and there’s no reason to think he won’t be ready to go against the Packers. During the regular season game against Green Bay, he caught six passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.