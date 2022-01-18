Kyle Shanahan details unique relationship with 49ers players

Shanahan details unique relationship he has with his players originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan is known for having an innovative football mind but his play-calling isn't the only unique thing about how he leads the 49ers.

On Sunday after the 49ers' win over the Dallas Cowboys, Shanahan revealed that Deebo Samuel came up to him in the middle of the third quarter following K’Waun Williams’ interception, and asked for the ball on the ensuing play. The head coach obliged and the versatile wideout repaid Shanahan with a touchdown run.

This is not the first time that a player has made requests of the head coach during a game. George Kittle was mic’d up during the 49ers' 2019 playoff run. During their divisional-round matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, the All Pro was heard repeatedly yelling towards the sideline, “Run it again!”

The 49ers went on to run the ball 47 times for 186 yards and two rushing touchdowns to beat Minnesota, 27-10.

“Everybody is different but I think guys have that around the league, play-callers,” Shanahan said Monday. “It’s different when you’re up in the box and you’re not around them as much and when you get used to guys.”

Shanahan is known for being relatable to players. He is a devout fan of rapper Lil Wayne and wears the same sneakers that his roster wears. More importantly, while the head coach demands a lot from his players, he is respected in the locker room for being approachable and having an open-door policy.

The head coach made it clear that the lines of communication are open partially because of the types of players that fill the locker room.

“Guys don’t say it to me all the time, and I definitely don’t listen to them all the time,” Shanahan said with a little laugh. “But when they say something where we’re on the same page and I’m feeling what they’re feeling.

“If those guys just say it to say it because they just are kind of being selfish or want the ball, that’s one thing. But we have guys who say it because of the energy they play with and how they really want to make a difference. If you can get them in the right spot, it definitely helps you call plays with more confidence, when guys tell you that type of stuff.”

