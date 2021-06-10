Kyle Shanahan details Tarvarius Moore, Justin Skule injuries

Shanahan reveals how injuries to Moore, Skule occurred originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers enter the 2021 season with a chance to contend for a Super Bowl title -- if they are able to stay healthy. Training camp is still a month away, and the 49ers' terrible injury luck from last season has carried over into OTAs this spring.

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a knee injury on May 25th that will sideline him for four-to-six months. Just 15 days later, both offensive lineman Justin Skule (ACL) and defensive back Tarvarius Moore (Achilles) suffered season-ending injuries of their own.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media Wednesday and revealed how each of the injuries occurred.

"Jeff [Wilson Jr.] got hurt sitting down in a chair in the locker room and he got out of it and his knee got in an awkward position. So, you know obviously, it was a freak, unfortunate accident.

"[Tarvarius Moore] hurt his Achilles on air. No one was by him, he backpedaled and he went to go break forward and it just gave out.

"And [Justin] Skule in a pass protection drill, going against someone put his foot down and his knee just buckled. So three unfortunate injuries, two on the field."

After an injury-plagued season in 2020, the 49ers needed a healthy offseason as they prepare for another postseason run. Freak injuries aside, the injuries that take place on the field where precautions are already put in place, are the most frustrating.

"I think the hard thing was the two on the field," Shanahan continued. "You know, we had a clean camp, no one got a serious injury like that. And then we had two guys in three plays with Tarvarius and Skule. So that was a little depressing."

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of football, and the 49ers will always adopt their "next-man-up" mentality for whichever position group suffers a major injury.

"So, that’s part of life, you know, we got two people hurt on the field in OTAs, seven practices. And it's very unfortunate because those two guys are having a great practice and Jeff got hurt before it started.”

The 49ers, who ended their OTA program early, are hoping their luck turns around as training camp and preseason games are right around the corner.

