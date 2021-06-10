Kyle Shanahan details Tarvarius Moore, Justin Skule injuries

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Shanahan reveals how injuries to Moore, Skule occurred originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers enter the 2021 season with a chance to contend for a Super Bowl title -- if they are able to stay healthy. Training camp is still a month away, and the 49ers' terrible injury luck from last season has carried over into OTAs this spring. 

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. suffered a knee injury on May 25th that will sideline him for four-to-six months. Just 15 days later, both offensive lineman Justin Skule (ACL) and defensive back Tarvarius Moore (Achilles) suffered season-ending injuries of their own. 

Head coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media Wednesday and revealed how each of the injuries occurred. 

"Jeff [Wilson Jr.] got hurt sitting down in a chair in the locker room and he got out of it and his knee got in an awkward position. So, you know obviously, it was a freak, unfortunate accident.

"[Tarvarius Moore] hurt his Achilles on air. No one was by him, he backpedaled and he went to go break forward and it just gave out.

"And [Justin] Skule in a pass protection drill, going against someone put his foot down and his knee just buckled. So three unfortunate injuries, two on the field."

After an injury-plagued season in 2020, the 49ers needed a healthy offseason as they prepare for another postseason run. Freak injuries aside, the injuries that take place on the field where precautions are already put in place, are the most frustrating. 

"I think the hard thing was the two on the field," Shanahan continued. "You know, we had a clean camp, no one got a serious injury like that. And then we had two guys in three plays with Tarvarius and Skule. So that was a little depressing."

RELATED: Shanahan offers progress report on Lance after 49ers' OTAs

Unfortunately, injuries are a part of football, and the 49ers will always adopt their "next-man-up" mentality for whichever position group suffers a major injury.

"So, that’s part of life, you know, we got two people hurt on the field in OTAs, seven practices. And it's very unfortunate because those two guys are having a great practice and Jeff got hurt before it started.”

The 49ers, who ended their OTA program early, are hoping their luck turns around as training camp and preseason games are right around the corner. 

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Julio Jones trade: Details emerge regarding fourth-round pick

    The Falcons sent Julio Jones along with a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans Sunday morning in exchange for 2022 second-round pick and a fourth in 2023.

  • Buccaneers sign 2nd-round pick Kyle Trask to be one of Tom Brady's backups

    In one day, Trask signed his first NFL contract and practiced with Tom Brady for the first time.

  • Nick Bosa rejoined teammates this week to continue his rehab

    Nick Bosa has spent the offseason rehabbing in Florida while spending time with his brother, Joey. The 49ers pass rusher, though, arrived in Santa Clara this week to work at the team facility with his teammates. The plan was for Bosa to stay in town for the last week of organized team activities and next [more]

  • Kyle Shanahan explains why 49ers didn't trade for Julio Jones

    Kyle Shanahan went into detail about the 49ers' thought process regarding potentially trading for Julio Jones.

  • England vs Croatia, Euro 2021: What date is the match, what time is kick-off and what is our prediction?

    England will begin their delayed Euro 2021 campaign with a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia at Wembley. Gareth Southgate's men lost that match in heart-breaking fashion with Mario Mandzukic scoring in extra time, despite England going 1-0 up. It is not the first time Croatia have been a painful thorn in the side of England. Croatia prevented England from qualifying for Euro 2008, after a disastrous campaign under Steve McClaren culminated in a 3-2 loss. Since that fateful

  • Khris Davis DFA'd by Rangers, who want look at young players

    Khris Davis was designated for assignment Tuesday by the slumping Texas Rangers, a move more about the young team's standing than the struggles of the veteran slugger. Texas got the 33-year-old Davis, who has a $16.75 million salary this season, when longtime starting shortstop Elvis Andrus was traded to Oakland in February. The Rangers recalled infielder/outfielder Eli White from Triple-A Round Rock.

  • Tennis-Evert says 100% behind Federer's decision to pull out of French Open

    Roger Federer's decision to withdraw from the French Open, having fought his way into the fourth round the previous evening, received a mixed reaction on Sunday. The 39-year-old Swiss came thorough a fierce battle with Germany's Dominik Koepfer in a match lasting over three and a half hours and finishing at nearly 1am. It set up a last-16 clash with Italian Matteo Berrettini but having hinted after his win that he would have to think seriously about his next move, Federer, who has played only six matches in 17 months and underwent knee surgery last year, pulled out as a precaution ahead of Wimbledon.

  • Bucks face character test after getting embarrassed by Nets

    MILWAUKEE (AP) No second-round matchup had more advance billing than the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks series that featured the NBA's two highest-scoring offenses. Brooklyn has been every bit as potent as advertised in building a 2-0 lead. The Bucks' chances of making this a competitive series depend on whether they can return home and regain the form they showed before these last couple of games.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas ends Medvedev run in Paris to book last four spot

    PARIS (Reuters) -Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat world number two Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Tuesday to advance to the French Open semi-finals for the second straight year and end the Russian's surprise run on the Parisian clay. The Greek got revenge for his Australian Open semi-final loss to the Russian this year and improved his Grand Slam quarter-final record to 4-0 with a 6-3 7-6(3) 7-5 win that teed up a last-four clash against Germany's Alexander Zverev. "It was a very close match and we both served pretty well," Tsitsipas said.

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik brutally smashes Augusto Sakai with last-second KO

    It was the kind of display of punching power that reminded everyone why the heavyweights are so popular.

  • Tennis-Zverev canters into maiden French Open semi-final

    PARIS (Reuters) -Alexander Zverev settled some early nerves before beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4 6-1 6-1 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semi-finals for the first time. After his frustration wore off following an early argument with chair umpire Alison Hughes over a line call, Zverev clicked into gear while an increasingly despondent Fokina wavered. Sixth seed Zverev, the first German to reach the last four at Roland Garros since Michael Stich in 1996, was simply too good for the world No. 46, who managed to hold serve only three times in his first appearance on Court Philippe Chatrier.

  • The Latest: Defending champion Swiatek into quarterfinals

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the quarterfinals after beating unseeded 18-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-3, 6-4 in the fourth round. Kostyuk saved one match point on her second serve at 30-40 as she held in the ninth game of the second set. Swiatek has now won 22 straight sets at Roland Garros, including her run to the title last year.

  • Tennis-Murray backs Federer's 'sensible decision' to pull out of French Open

    Federer, 39, decided to end his Roland Garros campaign on Sunday, a day after winning a gruelling third-round match against Dominik Koepfer. Eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer, who has hardly played in the last 17 months because of a knee injury, had been due to face Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini in the French Open on Monday.

  • Packers QB Jordan Love bounces back on Day 2 of minicamp

    A rough first day of minicamp from second-year quarterback Jordan Love was followed up by one of his best practices since being drafted by the Green Bay Packers last year.

  • Mets' Pete Alonso on pitchers using pine tar: 'I'd rather have guys have as much stick as possible'

    With MLB starting to crack down on "sticky stuff" on the mound, one of the game's superstars, and the manager of the first place Mets are of course going to asked about it.

  • Report: Celtics likely to part ways with Kemba Walker this summer

    The Celtics' summer of change may involve Kemba Walker, who reportedly is expected to be traded this offseason.

  • 49ers cancel final 2 OTAs and mandatory minicamp

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan cancelled two OTAs and mandatory minicamp for a number of reasons.

  • NBA fines Heat president Pat Riley $25K for comments about LeBron James

    Pat Riley may be willing to welcome LeBron James back to the Heat, but the NBA doesn't want him talking about it into a microphone.

  • Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd will not compete at Olympic Gymnastics Trials

    Olympic champion Laurie Hernandez and world champion Morgan Hurd will not compete at the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in two weeks.

  • Tiger Woods rejects an NBC Sports invite to be part of U.S. Open at Torrey Pines broadcast

    The 15-time major champion was approached to join the broadcast.