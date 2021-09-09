Kyle Shanahan details plan for Nick Bosa, Dee Ford in Week 1

Shanahan reveals plan for Bosa and Ford versus Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NFL season is here, and the 49ers are once again healthy and ready to reclaim their spot atop the NFC.

Star defensive end Nick Bosa has recovered from a Torn-ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 season, and will look to pick up right where he left off.

Bosa isn't the only pass-rusher healthy and ready to bounce back after an injury-riddled 2020 season. Veteran defensive end Dee Ford -- against all odds -- made his return to the practice field in training camp and is gearing up to contribute once again for the 49ers.

Both players are expected to play against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. Coach Kyle Shanahan discussed how both players will be used on Sunday.

“I don't plan on having a pitch count with guys," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday afternoon. "You plan on guys, who you don't play every single play and use them in packages, but there's only so many people up on game day. So the numbers are never set in stone. You have goals with how many times you plan on being in personnel groupings and stuff like that, but it's not like the preseason where you say this guy has eight plays and he's out or this guy has 15."

Both Ford and Bosa are coming off serious injuries, but have looked very good in camp thus far. There doesn't seem to be much hesitation from the 49ers to utilize both players extensively early on.

"Those guys have been on pace to get to this game and play at a high level. And I love how they’ve looked in training camp," Shanahan said. "And hopefully they'll continue, have three good days of practice, and have a good game on Sunday.”

