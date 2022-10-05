Kyle Shanahan 'definitely' wants George Kittle more involved in passing game

Shanahan 'definitely' wants Kittle more involved in passing game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In just two games this season, George Kittle has recorded only six receptions for 52 yards, but 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is not worried. He believes that the numbers eventually will come.

It might be a small sample size but 49ers fans are used to seeing the "People’s Tight End" dominate through the air. Shanahan believes that Kittle's increased involvement in the passing game only is a matter of time.

“Kittle affects the game in so many ways, the running game and the pass,” Shanahan said on Wednesday. “We definitely want to get him the ball more, but it’s something we’re not that concerned about.”

Shanahan admitted that facing the Los Angeles Rams, specifically superstar pass rusher Aaron Donald, played a role in how the club needed Kittle to contribute in their 24-9 win over the Rams in Week 4.

“That’s always the case with the Rams,” Shanahan said. “You usually get less opportunities, just with our protection game plan, and our run game plan. I know it’s been the case in some other games too but usually with the Rams, it’s harder.”

Kittle takes pride in his run blocking and pass protection, which he has been excelling at since his days at Iowa. Shanahan knew that with left Trent Williams out with a high ankle sprain, Kittle would be a reliable support system for backup tackle Colton McKivitz and the young offensive line.

Kittle has yet to come close to matching the statistics he recorded in his All-Pro 2019 season when he caught 85 of his 107 regular season targets for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. The Iowa product racked up an even more remarkable 1,377 yards on 88 receptions and five scores in his breakout season of 2018.

Under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football," Kittle was not targeted until the 49ers' first drive of the third quarter when he caught a Jimmy Garoppolo pass for a 20-yard gain. Shanahan believes this won’t always be the case for the three-time Pro-Bowl tight end.

“I think the more Kittle is out there and healthy, the more he practices the more he can get back into the routine,” Shanahan said. “I think that stuff will take care of itself. The plays that went to him, I thought he did a good job with them. I think it will take care of itself the more we get going.”

Kittle sat out of the club’s first two contests with a groin injury. As he works his way back into football shape on the practice field, Shanahan believes his productivity will increase.

