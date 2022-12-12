Kyle Shanahan: Deebo Samuel “most likely” has high ankle sprain

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said receiver Deebo Samuel did not fracture his left ankle. It confirmed a PFT report that the injury will not end Samuel’s season.

Samuel is expected to undergo an MRI on Monday, but Shanahan said the injury “most likely” is a high ankle sprain.

His prognosis depends on the severity, but Samuel and the 49ers surely will point to the start of the postseason on the weekend of Jan. 14 for his return. That is five weeks away.

Samuel was injured on a 3-yard run up the middle with 5:10 remaining in the second quarter. He had four carries for 21 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 43 yards.

Samuel entered the day with 87 touches for 776 yards and four touchdowns.

