The 49ers are getting healthier as the postseason approaches.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that receiver Deebo Samuel may return to practice this week.

“Deebo, his ankle and knee are making real good progress, still working his way back,” Shanahan said on his conference call, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “We’ll see how it goes in these next two days with rehab. I think there’s a chance possibly later in the week. We’ll see, though.”

Samuel suffered the injuries against the Buccaneers back in Week 14.

One of the 49ers’ best offensive players, Samuel has 54 receptions for 612 yards and two touchdowns, plus 41 carries for 228 yards with three TDs in 2022.

San Francisco has already clinched the NFC West, but Shanahan has said he doesn’t plan on resting healthy players. But it might behoove the 49ers to let Samuel rest and heal until the first week of the postseason.

Kyle Shanahan: Deebo Samuel may return to practice this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk