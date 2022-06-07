Kyle Shanahan: Deebo Samuel-49ers relationship always been good

Shanahan: Relationship with Deebo has always been good originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel reported to 49ers mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, and everything appeared as normal as possible.

After a tumultuous offseason where the wideout removed the team from his social media and requested to be traded, the All-Pro was seen running on the side field during practice. While Samuel did not participate in team drills, he was on the sidelines observing and occasionally dancing with his offensive teammates.

After practice, Kyle Shanahan shared that was what he expected. The head coach never believed the relationship between the team and their star player was in jeopardy.

“I think it’s always been alright,” Shanahan said on Tuesday. “I don’t want to go through the business part of the league, but I don’t think the relationship was ever too far away to not get it back to normal and we’re working on that. Anytime you’re away from each other for a while it’s always harder, but it’s good to get him back in here and start to get him around the guys again.”

Samuel interacted with several of his teammates, but did not go through any drills with the wide receiver group prior to team drills. Quarterback Trey Lance shared that just his presence in the building, along with Trent Williams and Nick Bosa, was definitely palpable.

“Deebo is a guy you love to have in the locker room,” Lance said. “It’s good to have him, Trent and Bosa, those guys back. When they are in the building, it’s a little bit different. I talk to Deebo a ton, even when he’s not here so it’s obviously good to have him back, just his vibe on the field, his energy.”

Shanahan added that the two sides are still attempting to work out an extension to keep the “wide-back” in the building for the long haul. Shanahan has been known for his close relationship with Samuel and made it clear how that hasn’t changed.

The head coach shared that his personal relationship with Samuel is not something he believes is a delicate situation. Shanahan explains that he must have those close relationships in order to coach players and help get the best from them.

“Love our relationship with Deebo and hopefully that will help us be able to help us solve this contractually before we get to the season,” Shanahan said.

