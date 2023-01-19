Kyle Shanahan: Dak Prescott has always been a challenge

The 49ers finished the 2022 regular season with the league’s best defense, finishing No. 1 in both points allowed and yards allowed.

But the Cowboys are feeling good about themselves offensively after Monday’s victory over the Buccaneers, having scored touchdowns on four straight possessions and five of six at one point during the contest.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was also as good as ever, going 25-of-33 passing for 305 yards with four touchdowns and no picks. He rushed for 24 yards, too.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that Prescott, “has always been a challenge.”

“When you’re a pure pocket passer who can make all the throws in there and read the defense really well and get the ball to the right spots and do it accurately — that’s why he’s had the career he has,” Shanahan said in his press conference, via 49erswebzone.com. “And when things do break down, he’s got a knack for how to get out of that pocket and make some off-schedule plays. And that’s why he has had such [a] successful career so far.”

In the wild-card round last year, the 49ers held Prescott to 23-of-43 passing for 254 yards with a touchdown and an interception in their 23-17 victory. San Francisco will look for a similar result on Sunday to advance to this season’s conference championship game.

