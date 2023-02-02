When 49ers left tackle Trent Williams spoke to reporters from the team’s facility this week, he had a boot on his left foot and talked about how a full season “does get pretty grueling for a 34-year-old guy like myself.”

Williams made the comments while saying he wasn’t ready to guarantee that he’d play another season, but head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn’t sound like he’s going to be spending much time looking at other options for a key spot on the offensive line.

Shanahan said Wednesday that he’s “sure we’d say a lot of things that didn’t tell you guys exactly everything that’s going to happen for the next eight months” in the immediate aftermath of a season and that he thinks Williams will have a different take with a little more distance from the season.

“I didn’t read his words as that’s a big thing for him,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. I know Trent loves football. I know it’s very hard at his age, in any situation to do what you do for that long and come up short. . . . I’d be really surprised if Trent wasn’t fired up in a few weeks.”

Williams is signed through the 2026 season and he’s made two straight All-Pro teams, which serve as a couple of other reasons to believe that he’ll be back with the 49ers despite the toll that the 2022 season took on him.

Kyle Shanahan: I’d be surprised if Trent Williams doesn’t get fired up to play again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk