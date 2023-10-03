Kyle Shanahan: Cowboys' speed on defense makes them a huge challenge

The game of the week for Week 5 happens on Sunday night.

Beyond renewing one of the great rivalries of the past 40 years, Cowboys-49ers puts two of the best teams in the NFL on the field. The outcome could decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked to explain what makes the Cowboys such a big challenge.

“Just how their pass rush — how fast they play," Shanahan told reporters. "[Defensive coordinator] Dan Quinn is as good as anyone at the D-line. Just in general, I think one of the biggest tests for every team in the NFL is how much better you get each game because the lack of practice [that offensive linemen] get in the offseason compared to what it takes to be ready, it's just not enough. No one's ever there in Week 1, especially up front. Run blocking, pass blocking, you need a lot more reps of that to get better as a unit. That's why it's so important that in these games, the more games you can stay healthy and the more games you can play together, usually you get better throughout the year.”

Shanahan is fully aware of the significance of the game. He embraces it.

“I'm a fan of football first, growing up and everything and still am now," Shanahan said. "So anytime there's big matchups and stuff, especially for the night games, that's what's great for our league and there's nothing more fun than being a part of it as a player or a coach. These are like kind of the games you live for and you enjoy.

"But it's a whole week to get there, big preparation. It’s still going to be the same type of game as always, just starts a little bit later and it's still just going to be as long. But I know people will be amped up. I love it when the rest of the league gets to watch you. When it's on national TV, it's great for all the fans and stuff, but it's really cool that usually the players and everything and coaches are home by the end of the day and they get to see that game too. I know that's what we enjoy the most.”

Shanahan was asked whether he got a head start on preparing for the Cowboys, given that he had extra time after beating the Giants to prepare for the Week 4 game against the Cardinals.

“You get to see a little crossover, so some of that goes, but you never prepare," Shanahan said. "I really never prepare the week before. It takes away from the week that you're at and there's always time to get it done. We just finished up with our players with Arizona and once I'm done with you guys, it'll be a hundred-percent committed to that until that game's over."

Cowboys-49ers shouldn't be the hundred-percent focus this week for fans of the NFL, but it should draw more interest and attention than any other game.