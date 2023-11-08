Kyle Shanahan confirms Trent Williams has more than low-ankle sprain

49ers left tackle Trent Williams has not practiced or played since he injured his ankle Oct. 15. The injury was widely reported as a low-ankle sprain.

He wll not practice today either, the seventh consecutive practice Williams has missed, but the 49ers hope he can get some on-field work Thursday.

The injury obviously is more than what was reported, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that.

"Yeah, I think obviously there is," Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "I mean, he's got a lot of history in there with stuff. It didn't show up as a high or anything like that, but when you've had that over your career, there's a number of things that, with how it's taken longer than expected to heal, it's more than a low."

Receiver Deebo Samuel is expected to be a full participant Wednesday. He will return from a hairline fracture in his shoulder, which forced him to miss two games.

Guard Aaron Banks (turf toe) and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (illness) will not practice Wednesday. Defensive end Drake Jackson (knee) will get limited work, Shanahan said.