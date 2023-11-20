Kyle Shanahan confirms torn ACL for Talanoa Hufanga

The initial word on 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga's knee injury wasn’t good on Sunday and it didn't get any better on Monday.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on a Monday conference call that Hufanga tore his ACL during the team's victory over the Buccaneers. Shanahan said that Hufanga avoided any other damage to the knee, so the hope is that he will be ready to go for the start of the 2024 season.

Hufanga was an All-Pro last season and was playing well again this season. He started all 10 games the 49ers have played and had 52 tackles and three interceptions in those contests.

Ji'Ayir Brown took over for Hufanga and had an interception in the end zone to kill a Bucs scoring chance.