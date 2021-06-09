Kyle Shanahan confirms Nick Bosa's attendance at 49ers OTAs

Shanahan confirms Bosa spent all week at 49ers OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

All signs indicate Nick Bosa’s return is going according to plan.

The 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year reported to Santa Clara this week prior to Kyle Shanahan’s announcement that the 49ers would not hold mandatory minicamp next week. After seven full on-field practices, the coaching staff is confident in what it has seen and players will start their summer break ahead of schedule.

Bosa would not have been participating in on-field team drills regardless, but Shanahan seemed pleased about the defensive lineman’s attendance.

“He can’t take part in much because he’s still rehabbing,” Shanahan said. “He’s been here all week and he’s been good. He came for a shorter visit than expected. He thought he was going to come for two weeks but I didn’t let him know until I let the whole team know we weren’t doing minicamp.”

Shanahan knows the priority for Bosa is to be completely healthy before putting him back on the field in team drills. The 49ers were just as careful with the pass rusher in his rookie season when he was returning from core muscle surgery that occurred prior to the 2019 NFL Draft.

The lack of on-field practice time did not hamper Bosa’s performance in his rookie season, when he tallied nine sacks and 47 tackles -- 32 solo, 16 for a loss. The pass rusher also registered one interception, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and 25 quarterback hits.

Bosa’s second season was cut short after suffering an ACL injury in Week 2 against the New York Jets. The 49ers will be monitoring his recovery very closely and hoping he will return to form in 2021.

