Kyle Shanahan confident safety depth gets 49ers through Jimmie Ward injury

Shanahan confident safety depth gets 49ers through Ward injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With 49ers safety Jimmie Ward expected to miss the team’s first four regular-season games, San Francisco’s revamped secondary has taken a major blow.

But coach Kyle Shanahan isn’t overly concerned with how the 49ers will make up for Ward’s absence at his position thanks to some well-prepared depth.

“We’ve kind of known that for a little bit, that it was most likely going to be like that,” Shanahan told reporters after the 49ers’ 17-0 loss to the Houston Texans Thursday night at NRG Stadium, speaking of Ward’s injury.

The longest-tenured 49er is dealing with a hamstring issue that will land him on the short-term Injured Reserve for the start of the regular season, Shanahan confirmed after the loss.

But it’s evident the 49ers knew what they were dealing with when Ward’s injury was first made public before the team’s Aug. 15 practice, as Shanahan told reporters then the issue was “a little worse” than those some of his teammates were dealing with.

The team signed veteran Tashaun Gipson earlier this week to compete alongside Tarvarius Moore and George Odum to start at safety in Ward’s absence once the season is underway.

“That’s why you saw us bring in Gipson,” Shanahan said Thursday. “It looked like he did some good things today, that’ll be fun to watch the film.”

Shanahan also noted players like Talanoa Hufanga and Moore when pointing out the team’s depth at the position, along with Odum and Dontae Johnson, who moved from cornerback to safety in camp. Hufanga has earned one starting safety position, while the other now is up in the air.

Odum lined up with the first-team defense on Thursday, while Moore made a statement with an end-zone interception tipped by rookie corner Sam Womack.

“The guys who have gotten opportunities I think give us some depth, and Dontae’s done a good job for us there, too, over the years wherever we’ve needed him,” Shanahan said.

Ward recently was named to the NFL Top 100 list for the first time in his career at No. 96, an honor symbolic of his importance to the 49ers.

While his talent will be missed by the team as he recovers, Shanahan believes the secondary is deep enough to overcome the temporary loss.

“You never want to lose someone like Jimmie Ward at all,” he said Thursday. “It is a big deal, but I think we’ve got the guys to weather the storm.”

