Kyle Shanahan confident Jordan Mason can handle increased workload

SANTA CLARA — Jordan "J.P." Mason is one reason why Kyle Shanahan has not hit the panic button after learning 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will miss 6-8 weeks with an MCL strain.

Mason has gotten his fair share of playing time in his rookie campaign, but as a special teamer. In Sunday’s 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints, the rookie running back had his highest offensive snap count (9) of the season and carried the ball five times for 25 yards, 18 coming after contact.

As the game ended, Mason received resounding congratulations from his teammates with his four straight carries, which earned the team two first downs, sealing the win.

“I think they were impressed with how he looked running the ball,” Shanahan said. “I think it reminded them of how he went in the preseason for a couple games and you could feel him from the sidelines.”

Shanahan added that while Mason has been working diligently for his opportunity, putting the pressure of needing first downs on the rookie ball carrier is not ideal.

Fellow rookie Ty Davis-Price and veteran Tevin Coleman also will have an opportunity to step up in Mitchell’s absence on Sunday when the club hosts the Miami Dolphins.

“Those guys have been waiting for their opportunities,” Shanahan said. “We had two guys go down and he was ready for it, putting him there at the end of the game when the game was still tight. There’s six minutes and it was a 13-point game, a guy who hasn’t been in that much.

“I’d like to not put that pressure on him. I’d like to keep our vets out there holding onto the ball, but our guys were a little banged up and so we put Mason in and I’m real glad we did.”

Mitchell will be placed on injured reserve at the end of the week and fellow running back Christian McCaffrey could be limited as well. The All-Pro missed practice on Wednesday with knee irritation that occurred during Sunday's game.

If McCaffrey is not able to shoulder a full load of carries against the Dolphins, Mason could get the call and Shanahan has solid confidence in the rookie. With all eyes on Mason at the end of the game, the Georgia Tech product handled the pressure well.

“He held onto that ball great,” Shanahan said. “There was no way he was fumbling it, but not only did do he do that, but he moved the chains when it wasn’t always blocked to move the chains and I think that’s what the players noticed on the sidelines and I think the defense was really happy they didn’t have to go back out there again."

