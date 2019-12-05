BRADENTON, Fla. -- When 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was last seen in Baltimore, it looked as if he could barely walk and stood little chance of being able to play a week later against New Orleans.

But Sherman was on the field Wednesday at IMG Academy and was a limited participant in practice despite the right knee injury and a quick recovery that prompted coach Kyle Shanahan to cite the 1984 movie, "The Karate Kid."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Did some Mr. Miyagi stuff on him," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan quipped. "We'll see, though. Sherm always battles. You expect him to be out there and, hopefully, he'll get better each day.

"I know he's not there all the way, yet. But he's got a few more days to do it and hopefully, he'll be good on Sunday."

[RELATED: 49ers would rather not clinch spot in Week 14]

As Sherman walked to the weight room with teammates for a post-practice workout, he was still walking gingerly. He missed just one snap on Sunday in the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Kyle Shanahan compares Richard Sherman's recovery to 'The Karate Kid' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area