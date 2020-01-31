Can Kyle Shanahan out-coach Andy Reid in Super Bowl LIV?

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson are joined by Dan Wetzel on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast to break down the coaching matchup in Super Bowl LIV. After Sean McVay's loss to the more seasoned Bill Belichick in the Super Bowl last year, and Shanahan's loss as an offensive coordinator to Belichick in Super Bowl LI, can the younger coach finally out-scheme the more grizzled veteran play-caller in the NFL's biggest game?

To hear the full conversation, subscribe to the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your podcast app of choice.